Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 481,945 and death toll at 6,906, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 17,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 401,194 including 2,571 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 83.24 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

