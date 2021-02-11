Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 418 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 539,571 and death toll at 8,248, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,776 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 485,971 including 681 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 per cent and the current recovery rate is 90.07 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

