Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Bangladesh's Daily Count of COVID-19 Cases Tops 4,000 for First Time

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Bangladesh's Daily Count of COVID-19 Cases Tops 4,000 for First Time
World. (File Image)

Dhaka, Jun 17 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded 4,008 new coronavirus cases, the highest-single day count, taking the total number of cases to 98,489.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 1,305 after 43 people died on Wednesday, according to the health directorate.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Who Attained Martyrdom During Clashes With Chinese Army in Galwan Valley: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Another 1,925 COVID-19 patients recovered in the same period, raising the total to 38,189, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 17,527 samples were tested at 59 authorised labs in the country in the same period, 22.87 per cent of which returned positive results, the bdnews reported.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Bangladesh currently stands at 38.77 per cent while the mortality rate is 1.33 per cent.

The latest fatalities include 28 men and 15 women, among whom, 27 people passed away in hospital care, 15 at home while another person died on the way to the hospital. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement