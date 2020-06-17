World News | Bangladesh's Daily Count of COVID-19 Cases Tops 4,000 for First Time

Dhaka, Jun 17 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded 4,008 new coronavirus cases, the highest-single day count, taking the total number of cases to 98,489.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 1,305 after 43 people died on Wednesday, according to the health directorate.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Who Attained Martyrdom During Clashes With Chinese Army in Galwan Valley: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Another 1,925 COVID-19 patients recovered in the same period, raising the total to 38,189, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 17,527 samples were tested at 59 authorised labs in the country in the same period, 22.87 per cent of which returned positive results, the bdnews reported.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Bangladesh currently stands at 38.77 per cent while the mortality rate is 1.33 per cent.

The latest fatalities include 28 men and 15 women, among whom, 27 people passed away in hospital care, 15 at home while another person died on the way to the hospital. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)