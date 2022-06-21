San Juan, Jun 21 (AP) Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Mottley's office said Monday that the leader of the eastern Caribbean island has a mild case and will remain at home, adding that she is fully vaccinated.

Also Read | Maharaja Ranjit Singh Death Anniversary: 450 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan To Observe 183rd Death Anniversary of the First Ruler of Sikh Empire.

Mottley was sworn in for a second term in January after her party held a snap general election after the country cut ties ties with Queen Elizabeth II late last year.

Mottley was elected prime minister in 2018 and became the island's first female leader. (AP)

Also Read | China Rains: Around 5 Lakh People Affected in Jiangxi Province; Houses, Crops Destroyed Due to Floods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)