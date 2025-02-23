Beijing [China] February 23 (ANI): China's Defense Ministry on Sunday rejected Australia's accusations regarding the recent activities and drills of three Chinese warships, Global Times reported.

The ministry stated that Australia's remarks are "completely inconsistent with the facts" and emphasized that China's actions comply with international law and practices, posing no threat to aviation safety.

The controversy surrounds China's live-fire drills in international waters near Australia, which prompted Australian air traffic control to issue notices advising airlines to adjust their flight plans.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian countered that the training area is far from the Australian coastline and that safety notices were issued in advance, Global Times reported.

"China's actions are in full compliance with international law and practices and will not affect aviation safety. Australia, fully aware of this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately exaggerated the situation. We are deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied with this," Wu said.

Meanwhile, Chinese military affairs expert Song Zhongping noted that as the PLA Navy expands its capabilities, it will increasingly conduct exercises in international waters, reported Global Times.

"With the PLA Navy continuing to make strides toward the deep blue water, drills like these will become more frequent, and some countries should adjust to this trend," Song said.

Australia and New Zealand have been monitoring the Chinese warships. Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles described the Chinese deployment as "unusual" and stated that Australia is monitoring the situation closely.

Australian media outlet ABC News reported on Friday that commercial pilots were warned to avoid airspace between Australia and New Zealand over fears of live-fire military drills by Chinese vessels.

New Zealand media outlet 1news reported on Saturday that the New Zealand Defense Force witnessed live rounds being fired from a Chinese warship in the Tasman Sea on Saturday afternoon. (ANI)

