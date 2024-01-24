Beijing/Nanchang, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 39 people were killed, nine injured and some others still trapped in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday, official media reported.

The fire broke out in a street shop in the city of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Scotland: Large ‘Bulldog-Type’ Dog Shot Dead After It Attacks Two Men in South Lanarkshire’s Hamilton.

At least 39 people were killed, nine injured, and some others are still trapped on the site, the report said.

Following the mishap, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents and to protect people's lives and property and social stability.

Also Read | Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down Military Transport Plane, Killing 65 Ukrainian Prisoners of War Aboard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)