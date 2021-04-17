Washington DC [US], April 17 (ANI): Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday raised the issue of police shooting and growing hate crime against the minority communities in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Hillary said being Black, Latino, or Asian "should not be a death sentence."

"Another child killed by police. Another community mourning victims of a mass shooting. Going to work, walking in the street, or being Black, Latino, or Asian American should not be a death sentence," Hillary Clinton tweeted.

This comes after a 20-year-old African American man, Daunte Wright was shot dead by a police officer in the US state of Minnesota.

Wright was shot dead during a traffic stop on Sunday by the police officer, who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser.

On Wednesday, Minnesota police had arrested 24 people for violating the curfew and inciting violence on the fourth night of protests against the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center borders the city of Minneapolis where the in-custody death of another African American, George Floyd, sparked a nationwide campaign against racially motivated police brutality, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, several shootings occurred in Indianapolis and the one at the FedEx facility left eight people dead. The gunman reportedly took his own life before he could be apprehended by police.

All US flags will be flown at half-staff until April 20 out of respect for the victims of Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, the White House said in a statement. (ANI)

