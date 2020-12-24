Minsk [Belarus], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,917 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 181,113, according to the country's health ministry.

An additional 2,358 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 159,437, the ministry added.

So far, 1,358 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Thursday, 3,854,965 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 27,514 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

