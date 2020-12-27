Larkana [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's vision "lives on in the form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as she had challenged the dictatorial forces".

Speaking in Larkana on the ocassion of Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary, he said that his grandfather and uncles had "sacrificed their lives" but "did not sway from their democratic beliefs".

"Benazir is alive today in the hearts of everyone, and those who clashed with her, their names are forgotten...Ziaul Haq's grave lies unattended, and General Pervez Musharraf is living a life of disgrace abroad," he said.

Recounting the struggles of his grandfather and his uncles, the PPP chairperson said that they had "sacrificed their lives" but "did not sway from their democratic beliefs", Geo News said.

On his mother, he said, "Look at Benazir Bhutto's life, spent in the service of the people...Her vision lives on in the form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as she had challenged the dictatorial forces that 'you can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea'."

"The forces of darkness finally killed her through a conspiracy but they couldn't defeat her even after her martyrdom," he said.

Recalling the death of his mother, Bilawal said, "She was not afraid of death as she knew that her coward attackers were preparing to assassinate her, but she returned despite all threats for the love she had for people of Pakistan."

Urging the crowd to fulfill his mother's dream, he said, "You have to promise me to fulfill Benazir's mission to save Pakistan."

"Although she is not amongst us to lead in the current political scenario, however, her principles will always be there to guide us," the PPP Chairperson added.

The PDM has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

