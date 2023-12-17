New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Benin's Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari arrived here on Sunday on an official visit to further strengthen bilateral ties with India.

"Warm welcome to FM @shegunbakari of Benin as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit will further strengthen India-Benin ties," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

Benin which is a member of several international forums, including the United Nations, works closely with India.

During former Benin President Boni Yayi's visit to India in March 2009, Benin extended its support to India in its bid for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council.

Benin expressed solidarity with India in its efforts to tackle the scourge of terrorism, which has become the biggest threat to international peace and security in the current times, as per the MEA. (ANI)

