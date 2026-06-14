World News | Bharat Innovates 2026 in France to Feature Indian Innovators, Higher Education Institutions, Investors

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 here on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

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He will also have bilateral meeting with the French President during which the two leaders will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation. They will also discuss pressing global issues of mutual interest as well.

An initiative of the Education Ministry, Bharat Innovates 2026 will feature about 120 Indian innovators, nearly 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporates and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders.

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The event will cover 13 key sectors such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and Deep Tech ecosystem.

PM Modi said in his departure statement that he is eagerly looking forward to inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' along with President Macron.

"This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem," he said.

The maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 will showcase India's deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice. The event is expected to serve as a high-impact platform for advancing innovation-led partnerships between India and global stakeholders. Several key announcements and outcomes are expected during the event, including strengthened collaboration frameworks in Deep Tech, research and development, start-up scaling, and cross-border investment facilitation.

The Event will also highlight new avenues for institutional partnerships between Indian and French innovation ecosystems, with a focus on co-development, technology exchange, and acceleration of emerging technologies. Bharat Innovates is designed to connect participating innovators and institutions with investors, corporations, universities, research organisations, and government stakeholders for investments, technology validation, co-development opportunities, pilot projects, manufacturing partnerships, create pathways for technology transfers and absorption, market entry and international scaling of Indian innovations.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is being organised under the aegis of India-France Year of Innovation, which was inaugurated jointly by the Prime Minister of India and the President of France in February 2026 in Mumbai.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

After his arrival in Nice, PM Modi received a warm welcome at his hotel with a captivating cultural performance titled 'Echoes of Tradition, Spirits of Innovation'.

The performance showcased the Kathak, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam in perfect harmony.

Set to Pandit Madhup Mudgal's composition 'Charishnu', the presentation featured artists Isabelle Anna (Kathak), Chloe Romero (Odissi), and Marianna Biadene (Bharatanatyam).

The performance celebrated India's timeless cultural heritage and its spirit of innovation, reflecting a modern India deeply rooted in tradition yet evolving and engaging with the world through art and cultural dialogue.

From Nice, PM Modi will travel to the Slovak Republic for a two-day State Visit.

He will travel to Evian from Slovakia and participate in the G7 Summit on June 16 and 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)