World News | 'Bharat Innovates' an Invitation to World to Co-create Next Chapter of Global Innovation with India: PM Modi in France

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 'Bharat Innovates' initiative as an invitation to the world to collaborate with India in shaping the future of global innovation, asserting that the country has evolved from being a technology adopter to a technology provider.

Addressing the inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, France, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said, "A decade ago, the world saw India primarily as a technology adopter. Today, however, India is rapidly emerging as a technology provider."

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"Innovations and solutions originating from Bharat have the potential to benefit a significant portion of humanity. Bharat Innovates shares this vision--serving as an invitation to the world to collaborate and co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India", he added.

Highlighting India's entrepreneurial spirit, the Prime Minister said the young innovators present at the conclave represented a new India marked by confidence, energy and a problem-solving mindset, noting that Indian innovators are harnessing emerging technologies to address grassroots challenges, with some using artificial intelligence to transform rural communities while others are deploying satellite technology to support farmers.

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"Today, there are so many young entrepreneurs gathered here. In their presence, you can see a glimpse of Bharat--a Bharat full of self-confidence and vibrant energy. This is a new Bharat, one that is not just a consumer of solutions but a contributor to them. Here, some are working to transform the lives of rural India through AI, while others are using satellite technology to support farmers," he stated.

Praising the country's innovation ecosystem, he said, "Looking at your capability, I'd say Bharat innovates with scale and speed. Bharat innovates for a sustainable future, and Bharat innovates for the whole world."

Emphasising India's long-standing tradition of innovation, the Prime Minister said the spirit of discovery has always been an integral part of the country's civilisational identity.

"Innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA. For thousands of years, Bharat has guided the world with its breakthroughs and wisdom. From mathematics to astronomy, and from medicine to yoga, Bharat's contributions have been foundational to all of humanity. Today, we are building upon this rich heritage, giving it renewed direction and momentum," he said.

PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave here, bringing together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies.

Bharat Innovates reflects the Government of India's strong commitment to positioning the country as a global innovation hub in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, while highlighting the significance of India-France collaboration in shaping the global technology landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)