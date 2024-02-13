Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi is eagerly awaiting the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Ahlan Modi' event later today.

The diaspora has gathered at the Zayed City sports stadium, where the event is slated to be held, and chanted the slogans of 'Ahlan Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, 'Ahlan Modi' title roughly translates to 'Hello Modi'.

"I have come from Ajman. I am very excited to see our dear Prime Minister. We are waiting for him," a woman of Indian origin told ANI.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in United Arab Emirates To Hold Talks With Top Leadership and Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

Gauri Deshpande and her husband Tushar Deshpande from Maharashtra, expressed their excitement for meeting Prime Minister Modi and said they were anticipating this event for very long.

"We are from Maharashtra. We were staying in Abu Dhabi for the last 20 years. We were waiting for this day for very long," Gauri Deshpande said.

"We were anticipating this event for very long and truly the atmosphere has become reverberating," Tushar Dehspande said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi amid a rousing welcome.

He was received by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

PM Modi also received the guard of honour.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi for several cultural performances.

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country's population.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)