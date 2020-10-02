Thimphu [Bhutan], October 2 (ANI): Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"151 years ago, the great freedom fighter walked on this planet and touched limitless souls through the noble lessons of non-violence. On this auspicious day, I wish everyone a Happy Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," tweeted Tandi Dorji.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

