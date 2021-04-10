Washington, Apr 10 (PTI) US President Joe Biden is committed is to bringing a responsible end to the conflict in Afghanistan and ensuring that the country can never again become a haven for terrorists and that would threaten the US or any of its allies, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday, "The president's commitment to bringing a responsible end to the conflict, removing our troops from harm's way, and ensuring that Afghanistan can never again become a haven for terrorists and that would threaten the US or any of our allies."

Biden, she said, wants to make that decision in close consultation with partners around the world, with the advice of his national security team, and do it in a way that ensures we are protecting our national interest and the safety and security of our troops, all at the same time where there's diplomatic negotiations with the Taliban.

"So, he has been clear publicly, I think, that it is operationally challenging to get troops out by May 1st, but I certainly expect you will hear from him on what his decision is in advance of that period of time," Psaki said.

Responding to a question, she said that Biden's approach is responsible and that he is taking the advice, the council, the consultations of members of his military leadership, members of his diplomatic leadership, and also partners and friends around the world into consideration as he's making his decision.

"In his view is that the responsible approach," she said.

At a separate news conference, Jalina Porter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters the Special US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is currently in Kabul continuing his ongoing meetings with Afghan leaders as well as civil society on accelerating progress for peace in the region.

