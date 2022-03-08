Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Monday reaffirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. held a secure video call today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a press release.

The four leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Russia began its "special military operation" in February. Since then, US and allies have held multiple rounds of talks to discuss a joint response to Russia's actions.

The western countries have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, which has led to a significant fall of the Russian Ruble against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to maintain that its operation is aimed at protecting the people of Ukraine and "demilitarizing" the country. (ANI)

