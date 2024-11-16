Lima [Peru], November 16 (ANI): United States President Joe Biden on Friday hailed strong ties with South Korea and Japan and expressed concern over "dangerous and destabilizing cooperation" between North Korea and Russia, the New York Times reported.

Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru.

The talk came amid the growing concern over North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's support to Russia by dispatching troops and testing of a long-range ballistic missile.

The allies, in a joint statement, "strongly condemned" the cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the New York Times reported.

"Deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including munitions and ballistic missile transfers, is particularly egregious given Russia's status as a Permanent Member of the U.N. Security Council," the three leaders said, using an acronym for North Korea. "We remain resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter."

Recently Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law, ratifying the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea, which includes a provision committing both nations to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side.

Additionally, Biden hailed the partnership between Japan and South Korea and noted that it would be his last meeting with them

"I am proud to have helped be one of the parts of building this partnership," Mr. Biden said.

After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, President Biden will head to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 17-19, to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. (ANI)

