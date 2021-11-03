Glasgow [UK], November 3 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) met with Prince Charles on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"President Joe Biden met today with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on the margins of COP26 in Glasgow. President Biden and Prince Charles discussed the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change," said a Senior Administration official of White House.

They underlined the need for ambitious commitments and concrete actions among partners worldwide and discussed Prince Charles' initiatives to engage the private sector on sustainability.

President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States, and he thanked the United Kingdom for hosting COP26.

He commended the Royal Family for its dedication to climate issues, particularly Prince Charles' environmental activism over the last half century, added the official.

"The Prince of Wales and @POTUS Joe Biden during a meeting at #COP26 today. They were asked by the White House press team to shake hands for the cameras and The Prince said: 'One more for old times sake', tweeted The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. (ANI)

