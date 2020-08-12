Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.

Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris-- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted.

"Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I am proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign," he further tweeted.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3. (ANI)

