Wilmington (US), Aug 13 (AP) Joe Biden raised USD 26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign's previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Act Blue, the left's online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost USD 11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement.

The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.

With Democrats now close to matching the massive USD 300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.(AP)

