Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (ANI): US President Joe Biden who visited Saudi Arabia this week as part of his first Middle East trip as commander-in-chief discussed and analysed Afghan women's rights, which have been badly curtailed since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden and Mohammed bin Salman voiced support for addressing the needs and advancing Afghan people's rights, especially the rights of women and girls to education as well as the right to work for women, Khaama Press reported.

Notably, the two parties emphasized the importance of strengthening Afghanistan's security and also stressed the significance of continuing to support humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The talks come as the US's defence budget of USD 839 billion for 2023, once approved with the amendments, will bar the Pentagon from providing any form of aid to Afghanistan.

Previously, Biden also issued a notice withdrawing the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, depriving the nation of the benefits of the designation.

The Taliban took control of the government last August when the United States and its NATO allies withdrew their military troops.

While the Taliban's all-male administration imposed severe restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, including the mandatory hijab, travel restrictions, gender segregation rules, and the suspension of girls' schools, the US has made it clear that no legitimacy and recognition is possible until the Taliban form an inclusive government.

The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan reflects systematic violations of rights directly resulting from the wilful adoption of measures and policies by the Taliban, aiming at erasing them completely from all spheres of public life.

Afghan women had enjoyed unfettered freedom in the country for so many years but are now staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover. (ANI)

