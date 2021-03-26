Washington DC [US], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office that North Korea has violated United Nations Resolution 1718 by conducting missile tests earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo said two North Korean ballistic missiles fell just outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone and accused Pyongyang of violating resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"UN Resolution 1718 was violated by those particular missiles that were tested," Biden said.

Biden underscored that the United States is in discussions with allies and partners on North Korea and vowed to "respond accordingly" in case Pyongyang chooses to escalate the situation.

"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly," Biden said.

Biden also stressed that he is willing to do "some form of diplomacy" with North Korea, but conditioned any talks by reaching the end result of the country's denuclearization.

"I am also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization," Biden said.

UN Resolution 1718, adopted in 2016, bans North Korea from conducting further nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)