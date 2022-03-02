Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed providing support to Ukraine against Russian military actions.

"I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine -- including security assistance and humanitarian aid -- as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact," Biden tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said "Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!"

On Tuesday, Russia intensified the shelling on the sixth day of its military operations in Ukraine by targeting the capital city Kyiv as well as the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Eight people have died and 35 injured in a rocket attack on a housing block in the second-largest city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Last month, during the talks with Zelenskyy, Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to recognize the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies announced to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

