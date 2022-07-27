Washington, Jul 27 (AP) President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That's according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden's physician.

Also Read | Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the Good Care, and to All of You for Your Support. – Latest Tweet by President Biden.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

Also Read | Google Maps Bring Back ‘Street View’ Experience for Indian Users To Help People Explore Places More Visually & Accurately.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)