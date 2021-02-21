Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): President Biden will take part in a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday which would be his first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader after assuming office.

"On Tuesday, I'll be meeting virtually with @CanadianPM Justin Trudeau. I look forward to renewing the strong friendship between the United States and Canada and working to tackle the shared challenges we face," Joe Biden wrote in a tweet.

"In this virtual event, the President will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the United States and Canada as neighbors, friends and NATO Allies," The Hill quoted Press Secretary Jen Psaki's statement.

"The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the COVID-19 response, climate change, and the economic ties that bind our countries, as well as the deep people-to-people bonds we share," Psaki said.

White House officials will also hold virtual meetings with Canadian ministers on specific policy issues, Psaki added.

However, Biden has held several phone calls with foreign leaders since taking office, and he participated in a video conference with fellow Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Friday (local time). The virtual meeting with Trudeau will be Biden's first one-on-one meeting with a foreign counterpart, The Hill reported. (ANI)

