Washington, Aug 2 (AP) President Joe Biden was set to address the nation following what the White House says was a "successful" counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House on Monday said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room on Monday as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19. (AP)

