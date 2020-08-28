Washington, Aug 28 (PTI) Seeking another four years in the White House, US President Donald Trump has slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden's record as a "shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals" and said his victory will endanger the nation and destroy the American greatness.

Speaking from the South Lawn of the White House, Trump, 74, said that no one will be safe under a Biden administration.

Also Read | Noor Inayat Khan, First Indian Origin-Woman Spy During World War-II, to Get Memorial Plaque in London.

Launching a blistering attack on his November challenger, Trump said: “Joe Biden is not the saviour of America's soul."

“He is the destroyer of America's jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness."

Also Read | US Election 2020: Donald Trump Accepts Republican Party's Presidential Nomination at RNC, Says US Will ‘Crush’ COVID-19 With Vaccine ‘This Year’.

“Biden's record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime. He has spent his entire career on the wrong side of history,” Trump said in his acceptance speech after the Republican Party re-nominated him as its presidential candidate.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are being challenged by Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Senator Kamala Harris in the November 3 election.

“Biden voted for the NAFTA disaster, the single worst trade deal ever enacted; he supported China's entry into the World Trade Organisation, one of the greatest economic disasters of all time. After those Biden calamities, the United States lost 1 in 4 manufacturing jobs,” Trump alleged.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump had pledged to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump later replaced it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Trump said that despite all of the American greatness as a nation, everything that the US has achieved is now endangered.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” he said.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. It will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high paying jobs, or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas, as has foolishly been done for many decades,” he said.

Trump told Americans that their vote will decide whether they protect law-abiding Americans, or whether they give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten the citizens.

“And this election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it,” he said.

Referring to the last week's Democrat National Convention, Trump said that Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice.

“So tonight, I ask you a very simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?” he asked.

“In the left's backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins. Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history,” he said.

Trump alleged that for 47 years, Biden took the donations of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, and told them he felt their pain – and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship their jobs to China and many other distant lands.

“Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American Workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders, and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars,” he alleged.

“Four years ago, I ran for President because I could not watch this betrayal of our country any longer. I could not sit by as career politicians let other countries take advantage of us on trade, borders, foreign policy and national defence,” he said.

Trump alleged that as vice president Biden supported the Trans Pacific Partnership which would have been a death sentence for the US auto industry.

“He repeatedly supported mass amnesty for illegal immigrants. He voted for the Iraq War; he opposed the mission to take out Osama bin Laden; he opposed killing (Qasem) Soleimani; he oversaw the rise of ISIS, and cheered the rise of China as "a positive development" for America and the world. That's why China supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win,” he said.

“China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected. Unlike Biden, I will hold them fully accountable for the tragedy they caused,” Trump said.

He called Biden a Trojan horse for socialism.

“Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund Police Departments all across America. They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon. No one will be safe in Biden's America,” he said, referring to violent protests there.

On November 3, he urged his countrymen to send the Democrats led by Biden a thundering message they will never forget! “Joe Biden is weak".

"He takes his marching orders from liberal hypocrites who drive their cities into the ground while fleeing far from the scene of the wreckage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)