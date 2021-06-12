Carbis Bay (UK), Jun 12 (AP) The White House says President Joe Biden will hold a solo news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two delegations will have a working session and smaller session as part of their meeting. But the White House says it is still finalising the format of the meeting.

The White House says a news conference with only Biden is the appropriate format to communicate the topics discussed, areas of agreement and sources of significant concern.(AP)

