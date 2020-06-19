World News | Biden's Lead Widens to 12 Points over Trump Says Fox News Poll

Washington, Jun 19 (PTI) The Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden has an impressive 12-point lead over incumbent President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to a Fox News opinion poll in which the majority of the voters cited racism, unemployment and the coronavirus pandemic as major threats to the stability of the country.

As the campaign for the November 3 presidential election gradually takes off after months of pause due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News, said to be the favourite channel of the president, reported that Biden has widened the poll margin over Trump.

Last month, Biden had an advantage of eight points against Trump who is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket. Now Biden has increased his lead to 12 points, the report said.

According to the Fox poll, as per the polling done between June 13 and 16, as many as 50 per cent of the respondents supported Biden against 38 per cent for Trump. Majority of the respondents said that racism, unemployment, and coronavirus pose a major threat to the stability of the country, the poll revealed.

According to the poll, Biden supporters are far more likely to say fear that Trump might win is behind their vote choice (63 per cent) than to say it is enthusiasm for Biden (31 per cent).

“The opposite is true among those backing Trump, as almost twice as many of his supporters say enthusiasm is the motivation (62 per cent) rather than fear Biden could win (33 per cent),” it said.

“Negative emotions like fear, anxiety, and anger, can be powerful motivators for political participation,” says Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News poll with Democrat Chris Anderson.

“The lack of enthusiasm for Biden, however, does create an opening for Trump to define him as out of touch and not up to the task,” Shaw was quoted as saying.

According to RealClearPolitics, which tracks all major national polls, Biden on average leads Trump by 8.8 percentage points.

Biden leads in four of the five battleground States of Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona. The two are in a tie in North Carolina, according to RealClearPolitics.

Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, more voters see Biden as empathetic and respectful, the Fox News reported.

Forty-seven per cent say the phrase “cares about people like me” describes Biden compared to 37 per cent who say it fits Trump.

Fifty-three per cent believe Biden respects racial minorities whereas 35 per cent who say the same about president Trump.

But Trump has dismissed the outcome of these opinion polls, saying on Thursday that many polls were "fake" and a form of "suppression."

"It's like with Hillary (Clinton)," he said, referring to the former Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. "I was behind in the polls in the battleground states in every poll, and then I ended up winning all those states ... and winning states that I wasn't even supposed to be in play."

"We won Michigan, we won Wisconsin –­ great states –­ so we were behind and I don't believe we're behind because in my polls, we're ahead. We have polls, and in my polls, we're ahead," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.

He added that many polls were "fake" and referred to as "suppression polls" because they're designed to "take people's enthusiasm away."

Race has become a major issue in the minds of voters after the president's handling of the protests in response to the killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

President Trump has been severely criticised for the way he has handled the coronavirus situation in the US, the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic continues to ravage the health and finances of Americans.

The US has 2.1 million cases of coronavirus and more than 117,000 people have died.

Due to coronavirus crisis, the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits has crossed 45.7 million, the Labour Department said on Thursday.

The world's largest economy has seen a downturn since businesses began closing three months ago to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the unemployment rate climbing to 13.3 per cent in May and millions of layoffs reported each week.

