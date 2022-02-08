BIGBANG announces spring comeback and release of new song in four years (Photo: YG Entertainment)

Seoul [South Korea], February 8 (ANI/Global Economic): YG Entertainment announced on the 7th that K-pop group BIGBANG will make comeback in spring and release a new song in four years.

This is the first song that BIGBANG will release since their last single 'Flower Road' in March 2018. BIGBANG has finished recording new song and is set to film the music video.

Also Read | Bahrain Visa Update: Bahraini Govt Launches 10-Year Golden Residency Visa to Boost Investments and Attract Global Talents.

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and released various hit songs such as 'Lies,' 'Day by Day,' 'Fantastic Baby,' and 'BANG BANG BANG.'

BIGBANG had four years of hiatus from 2017 as T.O.P., G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung were enlisted in military service in that order.

Also Read | Yolk Recruitment to Spend Rs 1 Crore to Take Its Employees on Vacation For Pandemic Work.

BIGBANG's former member Seungri was found guilty on all charges related to 'Burning Sun' scandal, he has left the team and announced to quit all activities in the entertainment industry. T.O.P also received suspended prison sentence for marijuana use.

For this reason, BIGBANG's comeback is drawing attention whether their new song can gain popularity from public.

Meanwhile, as T.O.P's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment has ended, he will start his personal project. He will participate in various activities as an artist and businessman. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)