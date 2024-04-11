'Birds of Goodness' delivers 125 tonnes of aid in largest airdrop to date in northern Gaza (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the successful completion of the 30th "Birds of Goodness" airdrop operation, delivering 125 tonnes of humanitarian aid and Eid clothing to northern Gaza.

The airdrop, which took place on April 10, 2024, was the largest to date and involved six aircraft: three C-17s from the UAE Air Force, two C-295s and one C-130 from the Egyptian Air Force.

The airdropped supplies encompassed essential food items alongside special Eid clothing parcels for families. These parcels contained clothes, toys, sweets, and various products for all family members. The mission aimed to address the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza during Eid Al Fitr, fostering hope and joy while alleviating their hardships.

The operation targeted isolated areas in northern Gaza that are difficult to access by land. The total amount of aid delivered since the launch of "Birds of Goodness" has reached 1,857 tonnes of food and relief supplies.

This brings the total amount of aid sent by the UAE to northern Gaza to over 2,227 tonnes, including both land shipments through the Kerem Shalom crossing and airdrops via "Birds of Goodness."

The "Birds of Goodness" campaign is part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" to support the Palestinian people in Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

