Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Blair House has been decked up with the Indian flag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Washington, DC for a two-day visit to the US.

PM Modi is travelling to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with Trump. PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

In his departure statement, PM Modi noted that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

Since November 2024, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time), where they discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, confirmed an official statement from the White House.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. PM Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, the White House statement added.

Following the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

In response, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation." (ANI)

