Kunduz [Afghanistan], April 22 (ANI): A blast took place on Friday at the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan.

Hafiz Omar, police chief of Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, said that this afternoon a blast took place at the Mawlawi Sikandar Mosque in the district, Tolo News reported.

Also Read | UK Sets Up Anti-Extremist Task Force Against Pro-Khalistan, Other Extreme Groups.

Security sources and eyewitnesses said more than 30 people were killed and injured in the incident, Tolo News reported.

The victims were taken to the district hospital.

Also Read | China to Help Sri Lanka to Meet Crucial Needs of People, Says PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)