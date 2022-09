Swat [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): At least five people, including a peace committee member, two police officials, and his security guards, were killed in a blast in Swat's Bara Bandai area on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, a roadside bomb attack targeted a vehicle of the peace committee member, Idrees Khan, who was an ex-Village Defence Council (Aman Committee) Chairman of Kabal Tehsil, Swat.

Security forces reached the area soon after the incident was reported and the chief minister also directed IGP to tighten security in the provincial capital after the blast was reported.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan summoned a report from concerned authorities, ARY News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The investigation is underway.

In another recent incident, a contractor was killed in a bomb blast in the province. According to The News International on Monday, the explosion occurred at the Azam Warsak area in Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan.

The contractor identified as Mohammad Anwar Sulimankhel was allegedly going home in his car when the blast occured, it said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanzeb Khan Mohmand confirmed the attack.

In a separate incident in the province, two students and a teacher were injured after unidentified men lobbed a grenade onto a seminary at Taj Colony on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan district, Dawn newspaper reported.

Quoting Saddar police station officials, the publication stated that two students and a teacher were injured in the blast.

As per witnesses, the windowpanes of the seminary and nearby buildings shattered when the grenade exploded. (ANI)

