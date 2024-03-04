Moscow [Russia], March 4 (ANI) Five long-distance trains were delayed after an "explosive device detonated," and caused damage to a railway bridge near Chapayevsk in the city of Samara that lies on the Volga River in southwestern Russia state media reported on Monday.

Suburban train service has been partially suspended, Russian state news agency TASS said.

A blast was heard on a railway bridge across the river of Chapayevka at about 1 am GMT and TASS, citing emergency services reported that, according to preliminary information, the fence and bridge supports were damaged near the river bank.

The Russian media agency cited a local railway operator as saying that passenger train service was halted today due as "unauthorized persons interfered" in the operation of the Zvezda-Chapayevsk railway in Samara Region, the Kuibyshevskaya railway said.

There were no reports of any casualties, it said. (ANI)

