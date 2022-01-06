Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and discussed North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch as well as reaffirmed the United States' commitment to defend Japan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa," Price said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's (North Korea's) ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad."

Xinhua News Agency citing the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile.

The missile, launched by the Academy of Defence Science on Wednesday, manoeuvred 120 km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700 km away, which proved the reliability of a new fuel system, the report said. (ANI)

