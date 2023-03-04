New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Friday reiterated US commitment of providing support to Ukraine.

"Spoke with @DmytroKuleba today as we enter the second year since Russia's full-scale invasion. I reiterated the commitment @POTUS made that U.S. support for Ukraine is enduring and will last as long as it takes," Blinken tweeted on Friday.

Blinken on Wednesday arrived in India to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the Raisina Dialogue in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (URF) from March 2-4.

The conference being organised under the theme "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?", will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries.

Blinken on Friday also met Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero. The two discussed the importance of protecting democracy, human rights, and food security.

"Good conversation with Argentine Foreign Minister@SantiagoCafiero at the G20 this afternoon. We spoke about the importance of protecting democracy, human rights, food security, and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous hemisphere," tweeted Blinken.

Both leaders participated in the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, New Delhi.

On Thursday, Blinken spoke briefly with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign minister of the Group of 20 nations.

"US Secretary of State Blinken asked for 'contact' with Foreign Minister Lavrov, during the second session of G20 meet and they had the 'contact', there were no talks or full-fledged meeting," according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zarkhova.

The meeting was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began over a year ago and which triggered a rift between US-led Western countries and Russia. (ANI)

