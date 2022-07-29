Washington, Jul 29 (AP) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Friday and urged Moscow to accept a US offer to release two Americans detained in Russia.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov's response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal" for Russia to release the two US citizens: Paul Whelan and Brittany Griner.

Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia — which people familiar with it say involves a swap for Whelan and Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (AP)

