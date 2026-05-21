World News | Blue Pottery, Meenakari and Kundan Earrings, Madhubani Paintings; PM Modi Gifts Indian Heritage to Dutch Royals and PM

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Celebrating the deep cultural ties and shared commitment to artistic excellence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented masterpieces from India's rich heritage to the Dutch Royal Family and the Prime Minister.

Each gift carefully bridged Indian craftsmanship with iconic elements of Dutch history, identity and tradition.

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PM Modi gifted the renowned, GI-tagged Blue Pottery to Dutch King Willem-Alexander. The art form with deep Indian roots is iconic for its vibrant cobalt blue, white, and yellow designs.

It is crafted from a unique mixture of quartz powder, powdered glass, and Fuller's earth, which gives it a striking, glass-like finish. This non-clay composition requires specialised firing techniques to achieve its characteristic translucence and brilliant cobalt-blue hues, typically adorned with intricate floral and bird motifs.

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The gift stands as a celebrated symbol of Indian craftsmanship, blending traditional artistry with contemporary design. With the Netherlands ' own world-famous heritage of producing masterful Delft Blue pottery, these pieces are an ode to a shared commitment to artistic excellence, which thrives beyond borders.

PM Modi visited the Netherlands on the second leg (May 16-17) of his five-nation visit. He gifted Meenakari and Kundan earrings to Dutch Queen Maxima.

These Meenakari and Kundan earrings embody the finest traditions of Indian jewellery craftsmanship, originating from the royal ateliers of Rajasthan. They unite two historic art forms: Meenakari, the delicate enamelling of vibrant colours onto metal, and Kundan, the setting of uncut gemstones in refined gold foil. Blending intricate enamel work with the regal brilliance of Kundan, these earrings symbolise harmony between tradition and modern elegance.

The orange and blue palette carries special significance for the Netherlands. Orange honours the Dutch royal House of Orange-Nassau and symbolises pride and unity, while blue reflects serenity, openness, and the nation's enduring relationship with water. Together, these colours create a meaningful tribute to Dutch heritage through the lens of Indian artistry.

PM Modi gifted a GI-tagged Madhubani painting with a fish motif to the Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The painting is a folk art tradition from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, and is renowned for its intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colours. Traditionally practised by women, it has long been used to mark festivals, weddings, and sacred rituals. Rooted in Indian mythology and folklore, Madhubani art often depicts deities, nature, and scenes from everyday life through motifs such as flowers, birds, trees, and fish.

This piece features the fish motif, one of the most sacred and enduring symbols in Madhubani art. Representing fertility, abundance, harmony, and positive energy, the fish signifies the seamless balance of nature and the promise of continued growth. Much like the Fish Migration River at the Afsluitdijk, which restores natural pathways and supports the free movement of aquatic life, this painting reflects a shared commitment to ecological stewardship and sustainable coexistence.

During PM Modi's Netherlands visit, he visited the historic Afsluitdijk dam, bringing international attention to long-term water management and climate resilience, drawing critical parallels to major infrastructural blueprints back home.

Accompanied by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, PM Narendra Modi inspected the expansive barrier dam, which has shielded the low-lying European country from catastrophic flooding for decades while simultaneously facilitating inland navigation, freshwater storage, and clean energy generation.

Both countries also underlined the importance of supporting the development of a strategic 'Green and Digital Sea Corridor' between the two countries as they deepen their engagements across all fronts.

PM Modi and Dutch PM Jetten noted the recently renewed Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation and underscored the importance of continued collaboration towards a safe, secure and sustainable maritime sector, supporting the development of a strategic 'Green and Digital Sea Corridor' between India and the Netherlands, as outlined in the Letter of Intent signed in October 2025.

In this context, they agreed to further deepen and broaden their partnership in the areas of smart and sustainable development of ports and inland waterways, supply chain optimisation, and green ports and shipping. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)