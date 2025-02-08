Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Naseem Baloch, Chairperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the abduction of Asma Jattak Baloch, calling it yet another manifestation of Pakistan's ongoing policy of enforced disappearances and violence against Baloch women.

In a post on X, the Baloch National Movement stated that according to Naseem Baloch, "The abduction of Asma Jattak is yet another grim episode in Pakistan's long-standing policy of enforced disappearances and violence against Baloch women. This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a systematic effort to suppress the Baloch people's struggle for freedom by targeting women, children, and entire families."

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

Naseem Baloch, in his statement, described the abduction as, "Not an isolated incident, but a calculated war crime meant to crush the will of the Baloch people." He criticised the Pakistani government for its systematic targeting of Baloch women and families in an effort to stifle the independence movement.

"This is not just an attack on Asma Jattak, it is an attack on every Baloch woman, every Baloch family, and every Baloch person fighting for freedom. The abduction of Baloch women is part of a larger strategy to destroy the Baloch struggle," Baloch emphasised.

Also Read | California Shocker: 'Teacher of the Year' Admits to Engaging in Sex Acts With 2 Minor Students, Faces 30-Year Prison Sentence.

The abduction of Asma Jattak has been linked to Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, a senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), whose private militias are notorious for their involvement in numerous human rights violations.

Baloch pointed out that the perpetrators of Asma's abduction, Rahim Bux and Zahoor Jamalzai, are known for their previous acts of violence against Baloch civilians, operating with complete impunity due to their close ties with the Pakistani military establishment.

"These state-backed militias are shielded from justice, and their crimes are part of a coordinated campaign to terrorize the Baloch people into submission," Baloch stated.

The BNM leader also highlighted the broader pattern of gender-based violence in Balochistan, accusing Pakistan of weaponising such violence to undermine the resistance movement. The abduction of women, Baloch argued, is a deliberate strategy designed to break the social fabric of Baloch society and deter activists from continuing their struggle.

"By targeting women, the Pakistani state sends a clear message that even those who are not directly involved in the political struggle are not safe. This is psychological warfare meant to destroy the Baloch resistance from within," he added.

Baloch also expressed his deep frustration with the international community's continued silence on the issue. He condemned the lack of action from human rights organizations and called for immediate intervention.

"The silence of the international community is a moral failure. Organizations like the United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the European Union must act now. These are not just human rights violations - they are crimes against humanity," Baloch asserted.

In response to the abduction, the BNM has issued a set of demands aimed at securing justice for Asma Jattak and other Baloch women who have been forcibly disappeared. The BNM is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Asma and all other abducted Baloch women, as well as a UN-led independent investigation into Pakistan's war crimes in Balochistan. Baloch also demanded sanctions on Pakistan and an end to the impunity enjoyed by state-backed militias like those led by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

"Pakistan's campaign of terror has lasted for over seven decades, but the Baloch will not be silenced," Baloch concluded. "We will continue to raise our voices until justice is served. It is time for the world to stand with Balochistan in its struggle for freedom, justice, and dignity."

The Baloch National Movement calls for international attention and action has garnered support from various human rights advocates and groups. However, the situation remains tense as the Baloch people continue to endure immense suffering at the hands of the Pakistani state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)