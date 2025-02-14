Balochistan [Pakistan] February 14 (ANI): Dr Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has vehemently denounced the deliberate targeting of Baloch researchers, educators, and intellectuals.

"These attacks are part of a well-planned strategy to suppress the intellectual foundations of the Baloch nation," he said in a statement, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

TBP further reported that Dr Naseem had brought out a recent instance in Kech when alleged Pakistani military proxies killed Allah Dad Baloch, a PhD researcher and education advocate, in broad daylight. The Baloch community and the victim's family, both widely protested the murder.

He claimed that Ustad Sharif Zakir's assassination attempt brought a sombre new chapter to the existing conflict. Zakir has already experienced his son and cousin being forcibly abducted by security personnel.

"These are not isolated incidents but part of an organized campaign targeting Baloch scholars, teachers, and intellectuals, figures like Professor Saba Dashtiyari, Professor Abdul Razzaq, Zahid Askani, Ustad Ali Jan, Master Nazeer, and many others have already fallen victim to state oppression," said Dr Naseem, as quoted by TBP.

TBP further revealed that Dr. Naseem emphasised that the murder of Allah Dad Baloch and the assault on Ustad Sharif Zakir are not isolated violent incidents, but rather part of a larger campaign to silence knowledgeable voices that support freedom and justice. He claimed that to instill terror and quell opposition, Pakistani military-backed agents were methodically eradicating Baloch intellectuals.

He further stated that the policy of targeting Baloch educators and scholars is a direct assault on the intellectual and cultural fabric of Balochistan. "The goal is to cripple the Baloch society academically and intellectually, ensuring that future generations remain deprived of education, awareness, and national identity," he added, as quoted by TBP.

Dr Naseem bemoaned the lack of international action and criticised human rights organisations and the UN for their lack of response.

"Pakistan sees this silence as a green light to intensify its oppression. The international community's indifference has emboldened a state that continues to commit crimes against humanity," he said, TBP quoted.

The TBP further reported that the BNM has called for an immediate, open, and impartial international investigation in response to these attacks and the wider state-led brutality in Balochistan. (ANI)

