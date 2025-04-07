London [UK], April 7 (ANI): The Foreign Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) is actively enhancing its international advocacy efforts to highlight the persistent state repression occurring in Balochistan, especially the systematic crackdown on peaceful political activists--and to garner global support for the Baloch national liberation movement, as indicated in a recent post by BNM on X.

BNM has been in dialogue with representatives from the United Nations, calling for action regarding the arbitrary detention of Mahrang Baloch and other activists. On March 23, 2025, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders was officially updated about the conditions in Balochistan and was urged to issue a statement. The UN Working Group later confirmed through a written communication that a joint statement was released on March 26, denouncing the arbitrary detention of human rights defenders in the region, as referenced in the BNM's post.

According to BNM's post, these diplomatic efforts have resulted in significant involvement from lawmakers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. Parliament members, senators, and MEPs have been asked to voice their concerns regarding the extensive human rights violations in Pakistan and the unlawful detention of leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

In the UK, Member of Parliament Andrew Percy specifically questioned Minister for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Hamesh Falconer about the continuous rights violations in Balochistan and the treatment of BYC leaders, as reported in the post.

Minister Falconer stated, "The UK strongly condemns extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. We urge states to thoroughly investigate such allegations, bring perpetrators to justice, and deliver justice to victims and their families," as quoted by BNM's post.

Expressing solidarity with Baloch protesters, Falconer added, "The UK is aware of the mistreatment of demonstrators. Freedom of expression free from censorship or intimidation is a fundamental pillar of democracy," BNM's post quoted.

Labour MP Mary Rimmer also expressed solidarity with the Baloch people, stating, "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Balochistan and want to assure you that the UK government is also closely following these developments," BNM's post reported.

She recalled that Minister Falconer had earlier criticised enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, particularly during his statements on November 28 and December 10, 2024. She mentioned that human rights concerns were addressed during diplomatic discussions on September 4 and November 19, as highlighted in BNM's post.

In Ireland, BNM's campaign led Irish MP Richard Boyd Barrett to inquire with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the detention of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and the general situation in Balochistan, according to BNM's post.

Responding on behalf of the government, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said, "I am aware of the recent arrests in Balochistan and the ongoing unrest in the region, which has experienced prolonged conflict and repression," BNM's post quoted.

Balochistan continues to struggle with state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, inadequate infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Despite being rich in natural resources, local communities benefit little, while forced disappearances remain a widespread and deeply concerning issue. (ANI)

