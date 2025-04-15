Quetta [Balochistan], April 15 (ANI): Sardar Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-Mengal) spoke at an All Parties Conference (APC) held at the BNP's sit-in near Lakpass, Mastung, on Monday, reiterating his party's dedication to the ongoing protest and expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment of political activists during their long march, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The APC saw participation from various political party representatives who gathered to show their support for the demonstration.

Mengal recounted that the long march started in Wadh and faced numerous hindrances along the route. Upon reaching Mastung, he stated that the roads were obstructed, and they encountered tear gas and gunfire. Despite these difficulties, he noted that protestors reached Quetta and have maintained a sit-in for 17 continuous days, according to the BNP chief, as cited by TBP.

Addressing recent government actions, Mengal alleged that there was a planned suicide attack on the convoy that ultimately did not succeed. He also pointed out that leaders of the protest have received notices under the Maintenance of Public Order Act (3MPO), and the attorneys who filed a petition regarding the "illegal detention" of Mahrang Baloch were compelled to pledge not to take any actions against the state of Pakistan, as reported by TBP.

Mengal raised concerns about the demand for loyalty oaths from lawyers, implying that individuals in Balochistan, particularly those who speak Pashto, Balochi, or Brahvi, have historically been viewed with skepticism. He condemned what he characterized as selective accountability and the suppression of dissent, positing that advocating for one's rights is akin to criminal behavior, according to the TBP report.

Mengal voiced his disappointment over being prevented from reaching Quetta to conduct the APC and questioned the state of democracy where citizens supposedly lack the opportunity to voice their complaints, as noted in the TBP report.

He urged all political parties to enhance their involvement in the sit-in and appealed to senior members from various political backgrounds to join for a minimum of eight days. He stressed that the protest transcends political interests, focusing instead on the dignity and justice for Balochistan, according to TBP.

In closing, he underscored the larger issue of representation and the necessity of honoring voices from the region, particularly women, stating that the issues raised by Baloch girls are frequently overlooked. (ANI)

