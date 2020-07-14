Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): A large number of amicus briefs were filed on Monday in a case related to student visa restrictions that US federal authorities announced last week.

The briefs were filed in the case filed by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology against the Trump administration order to bar international students from staying in the country if they choose to take classes online.

"Some developments today on Harvard/MIT v DHS case on F-1s. A boatload of amicus briefs was filed today. Dozens of colleges around the county included. Some wrote together and a number did their own, Dozens of cities and counties also filed their own amicus briefs," Immigration lawyer Greg Siskind tweeted.

"A number of unions like the American Federation of Teachers, SEIU, the Communications Workers of America and even the United Auto Workers filed briefs for the F-1s. And the US Chamber of Commerce. Nice to see that pro-immigration united front between labour and business," he added

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to bar international students from staying in the country if they attend American universities that offer only online courses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have already sued the Trump administration over the order on Wednesday.

The lawsuit represents a swift response to the unexpected order issued this week by the federal government, as universities rush to protect the status of thousands of international students.

The lawsuit, which Harvard filed Wednesday with MIT, seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctions that would prevent immigration authorities from enforcing new guidelines that bar international students taking online-only courses from residing in the United States. (ANI)

