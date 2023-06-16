Washington, Jun 16 (PTI) The bond between India and the US is not just an alliance but a strategic and global partnership, an influential Republican Senator has said ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also said that US lawmakers will be honoured to have Prime Minister Modi address a joint meeting of the Congress next week which underscores the significance of the relationship between the two largest democracies of the world.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

“I rise today to extend a warm welcome to his excellency Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India. Next week we will be honoured to have him address a joint meeting of Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the United States and India,” Hyde-Smith said on the floor of the United States Senate on Thursday.

The Republican Senator from Mississippi said that the bond between India and the United States is not just an alliance. It is a strategic and global partnership.

“Our two nations' relationship is built on the strong foundation of shared values, democracy, freedom, and respect for the rule of law. India and the United States have long recognized the power of collaboration in fostering peace, prosperity, and global stability. US-India diplomatic relations have only grown since India gained its independence 75 years ago,” she said.

“In the face of global challenges ranging from education to energy to agriculture and health, the prime minister has worked with the United States to address these issues and continues to work towards solutions that benefit not just our countries but the entire world,” Hyde-Smith said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington, DC is an occasion to celebrate that progress and to reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen this vital partnership,” she said adding that Modi's visit is an opportunity to deepen the collaboration in areas such as trade, defence, technology, and health care which will shape the future trajectory of the two nations.

“I encourage my colleagues to join me in extending a warm welcome to the prime minister as he visits our great nation,” said Hyde-Smith.

