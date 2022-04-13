Moscow [Russia], April 13 (ANI/Sputnik): EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told Spanish media on Wednesday that the European Union was not encouraging or instigating conflict in Ukraine but is rather trying to contain it.

"We do not instigate war, we do not foster war spreading. We are trying to restrain it, both in the spatial dimension so that it does not affect other countries, and in the vertical dimension, so that more lethal weapons are not used," Borrell was quoted as saying by Spanish El Mundo newspaper.

Following his visit to Kiev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, Borrell said that the conflict in Ukraine "will be won on the battlefield," reiterating the EU's unwavering commitment to providing further military support to Kiev. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned that a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West is adding fuel to the fire, adding that halting lethal military supplies to Ukraine is crucial. (ANI/Sputnik)

