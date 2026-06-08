World News | Bradford Protest Highlights Pakistan's Alleged Rights Abuses in PoJK

Bradford [UK], June 8 (ANI): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora, human rights advocates, and community representatives continued their protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, demanding international attention to what they described as a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The demonstrators voiced concern over reports alleging the use of force against participants involved in peaceful protests advocating for fundamental rights and public welfare demands.

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Protest organisers claimed that security operations carried out in different parts of the region had resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, allegations that have intensified calls for independent scrutiny in the region.

According to protesters, authorities have also imposed curfews and movement restrictions in several districts, including Sudhanoti and Poonch, disrupting daily life and limiting access to essential services.

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The reported restrictions, they argued, have further heightened fears among residents and contributed to growing unrest.

Participants in the Bradford protest said they possess witness testimonies, photographs, videos, and other material which they believe support allegations of excessive force and human rights violations. They called for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the reported incidents.

Additional allegations raised during the demonstration included house raids, arbitrary detentions, intimidation of civilians, and other actions that protesters contend require impartial examination by international human rights bodies.

The protesters urged the international community, including the United Nations, global human rights organisations, elected representatives, and international media outlets, to closely monitor incidents in the region and support efforts aimed at establishing the facts through credible investigations.

Organisers emphasised that public grievances and demands should be addressed through dialogue, democratic engagement, and respect for fundamental freedoms rather than through coercive measures. They argued that sustainable peace and stability could only be achieved through accountability, transparency, and adherence to human rights principles. The participants expressed solidarity with families reportedly affected by the unrest. (ANI)

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