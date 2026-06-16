World News | Bratislava Castle Illuminated in Tricolour During PM Modi's Slovakia Visit; Cultural, Diplomatic Engagements Highlighted

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 16 (ANI): The Bratislava Castle was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour on Tuesday in a symbolic gesture marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Slovakia, reflecting growing cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Robert Gafrik, who has led efforts to translate the Upanishads into Slovak. The Prime Minister acknowledged the initiative as a meaningful step in strengthening cultural understanding between India and Slovakia.

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In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi recalled his earlier mention of Gafrik during his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on November 24, 2024.

He said, "In Bratislava yesterday evening, I met Dr. Robert Gafrik, who has spearheaded the effort to translate the Upanishads into Slovak. His passion for Indian history, culture and spirituality is commendable."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066724948966805774?s=20

As the world gears up for celebrations of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a yoga demonstration by Slovak school children along with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

"President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia. As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in the shared pursuit of well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066725451767451844?s=20

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition centred on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, featuring artworks by Slovak artists who had recently travelled to the Indian city. He described the exhibition as a strong example of cultural exchange between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."

During bilateral talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, transport, innovation, investment linkages, energy, biofuels, digital technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X, he said, "Today's talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages."

The illumination of Bratislava Castle in the Indian tricolour and the series of cultural engagements highlight the growing warmth in India-Slovakia relations during the Prime Minister's visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)