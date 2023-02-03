New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): India on Friday handed over the Instrument of Ratification to Brazil as it became a full member of the International Solar Alliance.

Brazil has become a full member of the International Solar Alliance, an action-oriented, collaborative platform for enhanced solar energy technology deployment in member nations to ensure energy security and drive the energy transition.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Postpones China Trip Following Balloon Discovery.

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago met with the Joint Secretary of Economy Diplomacy during which the handover of membership took place.

Taking to Twitter, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Brazil becomes a full member of International Solar Alliance. Brazil handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance Ratification during the meeting of Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago of Brazil with JS (Economic Diplomacy)."

Also Read | China's Authoritarian Rule Suppresses Freedom of Tibetan People.

Moreover, India also welcomed Congo to the International Solar Alliance. Ambassador Raymond Serge Bale of the Republic of Congo signed the Framework Agreement.

"India welcomes the Republic of Congo to International Solar Alliance. Ambassador Raymond Serge Bale of the Republic of Congo signed the @isolaralliance Framework Agreement in the presence of JS (Economic Diplomacy)," Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The International Solar Alliance also thanked the Republic of Congo in a tweet for agreeing to the framework. It started looking forward to working together to catalyze global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

As a full member of ISA, the country is now eligible to participate in multilateral efforts involving money, incentive packages, public policies, and research and development.

The International Solar Alliance is an international organisation with 109 member and signatory countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable way to transition to a carbon-neutral future.

ISA's mission is to unlock USD 1 trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of the technology and its financing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)