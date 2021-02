Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,212 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 245,977, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The ministry also reported 57,472 more cases, bringing the national count to 10,139,148.The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a total of 57,743 deaths and 1,971,423 cases.

Brazil ranks the third in the world in COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India, and second in deaths behind the United States.

So far, the South American country has vaccinated more than 5.75 million people against COVID-19, or 2.72 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)